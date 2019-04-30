A woman faces tentative charges of second offense operating while intoxicated after Madison police say she crashed her car into a utility pole on Madison's Southwest Side Tuesday morning.
The 33-year-old woman was driving south on South Whitney Way when she crashed her Toyota Camry into a utility pole at the intersection with Crabapple Lane near Raymond Road at about 5:15 a.m., Lt. John Radovan said.
The driver was not injured, Radovan said.
Madison Gas and Electric responded to the crash and damaged utility line, Radovan said. South Whitney Way from Barton Road to Crabapple Lane were closed for repairs.