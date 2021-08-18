 Skip to main content
Driver crashes into occupied port-a-potty on Madison's East Side
Driver crashes into occupied port-a-potty on Madison's East Side

A 24-year-old woman injured a person inside a port-a-potty after crashing into the temporary toilet late Wednesday morning on Madison's East Side, police said.

The victim, whose gender police did not disclose, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the crash around 11:15 a.m. at a construction site in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue.

Police said the driver had lost consciousness and initially crashed into a metal fence. Once she came to, police said, she tried to drive away and crashed into the port-a-potty.

