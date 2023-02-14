A Brooklyn man admitted Tuesday that he struck a pedestrian last summer with the van he was driving, killing him, and pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent driving.

Timothy W. Pritchett, 38, also admitted to Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds that he was using a cellphone that distracted him at the time of the June 7 crash in the town of Oregon that killed Logan Gueths, 30, who was jogging near the intersection of Highways MM and A when he was struck by the van Pritchett was driving.

The plea agreement with prosecutors cancels a jury trial that had been set to start April 17. Under the agreement, a second and more serious charge, hit-and-run causing death, was dismissed. The deal does not limit the sentence prosecutors and Pritchett's attorneys can seek, which for the homicide by negligent driving conviction is a maximum of five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

The maximum sentence for hit and run causing death is 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Reynolds scheduled sentencing for Pritchett on May 25.

Answering a series of questions from Reynolds, Pritchett admitted he was driving and struck Gueths with his vehicle and that he was distracted by his cellphone at the time. By using his cellphone while driving, he acknowledged, he was negligent.

Typically judges in Dane County require guilty pleas when a defendant is accepting responsibility for a crime, but in certain instances will accept no contest pleas, when a guilty plea could have implications in a related civil matter.

A criminal complaint filed in July charged that Pritchett had told police he was "maybe" using FaceTime on his iPhone to speak with someone around the time the crash occurred. Investigators found that within days of the crash, the complaint states, Pritchett had gotten the windshield on his van replaced at a shop in Rockford, Illinois.

Vehicle parts left behind at the scene helped investigators identify the type of vehicle that had struck Gueths, and a tip from a citizen pointed them toward Pritchett, according to the complaint.

When he spoke to a Dane County Sheriff's detective, Pritchett said he thought he had hit a deer on Highway MM the night of June 7 after he left work in Rockford. He told police he looked around and didn't see anything, picked up a mirror that had come off his van and left, the complaint states.

Data from Pritchett's cellphone, detailed in the complaint, indicated that its camera had been on and connected to FaceTime between 9:32 and 9:37 p.m. on June 7, which investigators believed is the time period in which the crash occurred.

Pritchett initially said he didn't remember whether he was using FaceTime when the crash occurred, the complaint states, but conceded later that he was "maybe" using it during the crash.

Gueths' body was found in a ditch along the road by a passer-by shortly after 5 p.m. on June 8. A roommate of Gueths told investigators that Gueths had left for a run about 9 p.m. the night before and did not return, the complaint states.

An autopsy found Gueths died from blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities, according to the complaint.