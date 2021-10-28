Driver cited for failure to yield after crash into squad car on Far West Side, Madison police say

A driver was cited for failure to yield after crashing into a squad car on the Far West Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, an officer was driving east on Mineral Point Road approaching South Gammon Road on patrol when another driver entered the intersection at high speed without stopping and struck the driver's side of the squad car, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.
The squad car was heavily damaged, but the officer and other driver were not injured, Schmitgen said.
The other driver, who was not identified, was cited for failure to yield while making left turn, Schmitgen said. The officer also was not identified.