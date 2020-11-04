Driver cited after crashing into 2 bicyclists, injuring 1 in town of Sun Prairie, authorities say

A driver was cited after crashing into two bicyclists, injuring one in the town of Sun Prairie on Tuesday, authorities reported.
At about 5:10 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an injury crash at 5271 Highway TT in the town of Sun Prairie, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Investigators determined that Ramona A. Gomez, 31, of Marshall, was driving west on TT when she struck two bicyclists from behind, and he was cited for inattentive driving, Schaffer said.
One of the cyclists, Joshua T. Linn, 20, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the second cyclist was not injured, Schaffer said.
