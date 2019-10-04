Malik R. Watson booking photo

A driver got out of his car and attacked a bicyclist who flipped him off after he nearly struck the bicyclist with his car Downtown on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on West Gilman Street at State Street, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.

The Madison bicyclist admitted to police that he "flipped off" a driver who had revved the engine of his car and came up fast behind him, nearly striking his bike, DeSpain said.

The driver parked his car and attacked the biker, punching him multiple times in the head, with the bicyclist telling police he was "terrified" and feared he was about to be "knocked out," DeSpain said.

Passersby came to the biker’s aid, breaking up the assault and officers were on the scene seconds later, DeSpain said.

The driver was yelling at the bicyclist and proceeded to resist police, telling officers they were "weak" and he would "beat" them.

Malik R. Watson, 27, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement.

The bicyclist suffered a couple of bumps to the head, but declined going to a hospital, DeSpain said.

