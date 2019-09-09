A Delavan man was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension causing death, and other traffic charges after his passenger died in a crash into a parked dump truck in Milton early Sunday morning, authorities reported.
Derek Lee Garber, 20, was a passenger in a Chevrolet Cobalt that struck the parked dump truck shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East High Street, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement.
Garber was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Dane County Medical Examiner Barry Irmen said an autopsy confirmed that Garber died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said in a statement that driver Joseph R. Overbeek, 20, received minor injuries in the crash.
Marquardt said Overbeek’s westbound Cobalt rear-ended the dump truck, which was legally parked on the north side of High Street at the curb. He said it didn’t appear speed was a factor, but both Garber and Overbeek were not wearing seat belts and investigators believe Garber likely would have survived had he been wearing a seat belt.
After being treated and released for his minor injuries, Overbeek was transported to the Rock County Jail pending formal charges, Marquardt said.
No further details were being released pending additional investigation, Marquardt said.