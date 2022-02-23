Driver arrested for OWI after traveling wrong way on I-41 ramp, State Patrol says

A driver was arrested for a tentative fourth OWI after allegedly driving the wrong way on an Interstate 41 ramp Tuesday in Dodge County, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

A state trooper saw a Chevy Trailblazer traveling on Highway 67 near Interstate 41 around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle entered the southbound off-ramp of the interstate — but traveling north, the State Patrol reported.

The trooper activated their squad car's emergency lights and siren, and followed the vehicle up the ramp. The Chevy driver turned around and pulled over on the shoulder before entering the interstate, the State Patrol said.

The driver, Jeremy A. Garbisch, 43, of Theresa, was showing signs of impairment when the trooper approached the vehicle, State Patrol said. The trooper reported smelling intoxicants coming from the vehicle.

Garbisch failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on the tentative charge of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, the State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said Garbisch was taken to the Dodge County Jail after a blood draw.

