Driver arrested for OWI after passenger tries to turn vehicle off, causing crash, Grant County authorities say

A driver was arrested for OWI after his passenger tried to turn the vehicle off and caused a crash on Saturday night, Grant County authorities reported.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Borah Road near Mount Ridge Road near Lancaster shortly about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, Andrew Steines, 18, of Boscobel, was driving north on Borah Road when his front seat passenger attempted to turn the ignition off while the vehicle was in motion. The vehicle went off the road and into a ditch where it became stuck, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Steines was arrested for first offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years of age, and other charges are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

