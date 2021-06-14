Driver arrested for OWI after hitting, critically injuring pedestrian on North Side, Madison police say

A driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian on the North Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.
The 36-year-old pedestrian was struck in the road by a car traveling inbound in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue shortly after midnight, Sgt. Joseph Engler said in a report.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, and the driver was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI, Engler said.
No names have been released.
Inbound East Washington Avenue was closed at Wright Street for about 2 1/2 hours while officers conducted the crash investigation, which is continuing, Engler said.
