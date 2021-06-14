 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver arrested for OWI after hitting, critically injuring pedestrian on North Side, Madison police say
alert

Driver arrested for OWI after hitting, critically injuring pedestrian on North Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian on the North Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was struck in the road by a car traveling inbound in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue shortly after midnight, Sgt. Joseph Engler said in a report.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, and the driver was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI, Engler said.

No names have been released.

Inbound East Washington Avenue was closed at Wright Street for about 2 1/2 hours while officers conducted the crash investigation, which is continuing, Engler said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics