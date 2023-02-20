A driver was arrested for OWI after driving more than 100 mph on the Far East Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

An officer spotted the man driving more than 100 miles per hour and he was pulled over around 2:25 a.m. Monday on southbound Stoughton Road near Hoepker Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

His breath sample result was 0.11, above the legal limit for driving of 0.08, Fryer said.

Hunter T. McMellon, 22, was arrested for first-offense OWI and booked into the Dane County Jail for a 12-hour hold, Fryer said.

