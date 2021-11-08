Driver arrested for OWI after crash near Cambridge injures 3 in other vehicle, Dane County authorities say

A driver was arrested for OWI after a crash near Cambridge on Sunday caused significant injuries to three people in another vehicle, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an injury crash on Highway B near Oakland Road in the town of Christiana, Sgt. Heidi Gardner said in a statement.
They determined that a 2007 silver Mazda sedan and a 2013 red Dodge Caravan collided while traveling on Highway B, Gardner said.
The driver and two passengers of the Mazda were taken to local hospitals with significant injuries, while the driver and lone occupant of the Caravan was arrested for a first offense of OWI, Gardner said.
No further details were released.
