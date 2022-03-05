Driver arrested for hitting pole, causing power outage, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

A driver was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired after she allegedly struck a pole, causing a power outage in the town of Burke, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane County deputies and Madison firefighters responded to the area of Highway 51 and Daentl Road around 9:10 a.m. because of a traffic crash, the Sheriff's Office said. The crash created hazards because of downed power lines in the rain, but no one was injured.

An SUV driver had driven off the road and hit a power pole, downing some power lines. She was the only person in the SUV. The Sheriff's Office said the lines "began arcing in the rain," creating a "significant hazard" to those in the area.

MG&E personnel worked to make the scene safe and restored power within two hours, the Sheriff's Office said. Madison police helped law enforcement direct traffic at intersections while the traffic lights were out.

The SUV driver, a 34-year-old Mazomanie woman, was arrested on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated with a restricted controlled substance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to maintain control of a vehicle and a seatbelt violation. Her identity was not released.

The crash closed the right lane of Highway 51 for nearly two hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

