Driver arrested for hitting child in stroller during crash on Far East Side, Madison police say
Driver arrested for hitting child in stroller during crash on Far East Side, Madison police say

A 41-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after hitting a child in a stroller with his car during a single-vehicle crash on the Far East Side Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported. 

The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. On Sunday, the Madison Police Department said the child had been treated and released. 

Officers responded to the crash at Acewood Boulevard and Goldfinch Drive around 1:15 p.m. 

Madison police did not release the man's name. He was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run, recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping and possessing a controlled substance. 

The man received medical treatment before being taken to the Dane County Jail Sunday afternoon. 

