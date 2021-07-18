Driver arrested for hitting child in stroller during crash on Far East Side, Madison police say

A 41-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after hitting a child in a stroller with his car during a single-vehicle crash on the Far East Side Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. On Sunday, the Madison Police Department said the child had been treated and released.
Officers responded to the crash at Acewood Boulevard and Goldfinch Drive around 1:15 p.m.
Madison police did not release the man's name. He was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run, recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping and possessing a controlled substance.
The man received medical treatment before being taken to the Dane County Jail Sunday afternoon.