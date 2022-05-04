Driver arrested for alleged homicide, OWI for crash into tree that killed 84-year-old woman, police say

A driver has been arrested and tentatively charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for allegedly crashing into a tree last week, killing an 84-year-old passenger, Madison police said Wednesday.

The driver, Thomas Monson, 57, was booked into the Dane County Jail on Monday for the Thursday crash in Madison, according to jail records. He has also been tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated, eighth offense, and operating while suspended causing death.

Bonnie J. Monson, 84, of Edgerton died from injuries she suffered in the crash that occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Officials have not specified whether Bonnie and Thomas are related.

She was the front seat passenger of the vehicle and had to be extracted from the vehicle, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement earlier this week. Bonnie Monson died at a local hospital Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Thomas Monson also suffered injuries in the crash, and was recovering at the hospital over the weekend, Fryer said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.