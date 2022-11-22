Driver arrested after striking 75-year-old woman in East Side crosswalk, Madison police say

A driver was arrested after striking a 75-year-old woman in an East Side crosswalk on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The woman was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Wirth Court when she was hit shortly before 2:45 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

The driver, Tana Schirmer, 39, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating after (driver’s license) suspension resulting in great bodily harm and bail jumping, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.