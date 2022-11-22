 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Driver arrested after striking 75-year-old woman in East Side crosswalk, Madison police say

Tana Schirmer booking photo

Tana Schirmer.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A driver was arrested after striking a 75-year-old woman in an East Side crosswalk on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The woman was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Wirth Court when she was hit shortly before 2:45 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

The driver, Tana Schirmer, 39, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating after (driver’s license) suspension resulting in great bodily harm and bail jumping, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians brace for bleak winter as Russian strikes cripple power capacity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics