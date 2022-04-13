Driver arrested after crash, police chase then foot chase through Dane County, authorities say

A driver was arrested Wednesday after backing into another vehicle, fleeing police multiple times in his car and running away from officers on foot in Dane County, authorities said.

After several hours of fleeing from law enforcement in Verona and then Cross Plains, the driver was finally arrested by Dane County deputies after a foot chase in the Blue Mounds area, Verona police Lt. David Dresser said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an arrest was made in the chase.

Verona police initially responded to the incident, which started as a complaint of a reckless driver in a black BMW around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street in Verona, Dresser said.

Officers tried to make contact with the driver, but he fled, backing into an occupied vehicle in the process, Dresser said. No one was injured in that crash.

One Verona officer continued the pursuit, and attempted to stop the driver, Dresser said. But the officer stopped the chase before the driver left the city. Verona police put out a notice to other law enforcement agencies that the vehicle was being sought.

A few hours later, the BMW was spotted in Cross Plains and the Dane County Sheriff's Office took over the chase, Dresser said. A deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver eluded again.

Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle in the Blue Mounds area, but the driver fled on foot. He was arrested shortly after, Dresser said.

The driver was taken to the Dane County Jail on at least one tentative charge of eluding, Dresser said.

