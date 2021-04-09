Driver and bus attendant fired after 5-year-old boy left alone on bus after route finished

The spot where the boy was found is not far from Badger's facility on East Rusk Avenue, along the Beltline near Rimrock Road.

"After completing our investigation to determine what happened, we took the necessary action, and both the driver and on-board attendant are no longer employed by Badger Bus," the company said in its statement.

Badger said employees undergo thorough training that includes proper procedures for loading and unloading students who ride its buses. That includes post-trip inspections of the inside of the bus after each route and at the return to the operations base to make sure all students have been unloaded.

"In light of this very unfortunate and regrettable incident, we will be reinforcing our post-trip inspection training through daily communication," the company said.

The school district said its contractual procedures with Badger "are specifically designed to ensure these kinds of incidents do not happen, and those procedures were not followed."

The district said it has been in close contact with the boy's family and Badger Bus leadership to ensure something like this does not happen again.