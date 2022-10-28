Driver almost hits 2 pedestrians Downtown, flees at 100 mph-plus before crashing on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

A Madison man almost drove into two pedestrians Downtown, then fled police at more than 100 miles per hour before crashing on East Washington Avenue early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, two officers saw a vehicle driven by Andrew M. Lloyd, 29, on Gilman Street at State Street accelerate, squeal its tires and almost hit two pedestrians in the crosswalk. Police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Police tried to stop Lloyd, but he accelerated, disregarding two stop signs. The officers aired the information via police radio but did not pursue Lloyd, Lisko said.

Two other officers then saw Lloyd’s vehicle in the area of Johnson Street and Hamilton Street and he ignored another attempt to stop him, with the officers not pursuing him, Lisko said.

As he fled, Lloyd was observed driving more “well over” 100 mph heading outbound on East Washington, ultimately striking several traffic cones and a sign board, pushing it several hundred feet, in a construction zone near Fair Oaks Avenue, Lisko said.

Lloyd got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers were able to surround him and he resisted arrest when they attempted to take him into custody. Lloyd, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, then was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance, Lisko said.

Lloyd was booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of eluding, fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, and also issued several traffic citations, Lisko said.