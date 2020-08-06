Dozens of shots fired by multiple assailants at West Side Madison park; 3 people hit

Even so, Wahl indicated it wouldn’t have been smart to try to break up the gathering before the shooting started.

“I don’t think it would be a wise decision to force some sort of conflict over a public health order, to be honest with you,” he said, noting that after the shooting started and police moved in, “there was a fair amount of hostility and lack of cooperation from the group.”

“We have to be very strategic and wise about how we are intervening and taking actions,” he said. DeSpain said police don’t want to “incite something by intervening.”

Motive unclear

The exact motive for the shooting is not yet clear, Wahl said, although it appears targeted and not the result of any specific incident. Bowman, whom the gathering was meant to honor, was shot to death while a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 900 block of Chapel Hill Road on Madison’s Southwest Side on July 25. Wahl said the investigation into the killing continues.

Court records show Bowman had a criminal history going back to 2013, including felony convictions for car theft. State Department of Corrections records show he was incarcerated for more than two years at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.