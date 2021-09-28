Dozens of shots fired between vehicles driving through Fitchburg neighborhood, police say

Dozens of shots were fired between two vehicles as they drove through a Fitchburg neighborhood on Monday night, police reported.
At around 9 p.m., Fitchburg officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass on multiple reports of shots fired, Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.
Based on witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, dozens of shots were fired within the 4400 and 4500 blocks of Sentinel Pass between two vehicles as they drove through the neighborhood, McCarthy said.
The Madison Police Department assisted with containing the initial scene.
There were no reports of injuries and no suspects are in custody. He investigation is continuing and no additional information was being released, McCarthy said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.