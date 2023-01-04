 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozen-plus mini alcohol bottles found in women’s vehicle after crashes, OWI arrest, Madison police say

More than a dozen miniature alcohol bottles were found in a woman's vehicle after a series of hit-and-run crashes and her arrest for second offense OWI on Thursday, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the VA Hospital, 2500 Overlook Terrace, about 6 p.m. Thursday after multiple callers reported a woman driving erratically, at one point going against traffic, and involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

There were no injuries, Fryer said.

The driver, Emily D. Copeland, 30, was arrested for second-offense OWI, Fryer said.

