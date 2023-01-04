Dozen-plus mini alcohol bottles found in women’s vehicle after crashes, OWI arrest, Madison police say

More than a dozen miniature alcohol bottles were found in a woman's vehicle after a series of hit-and-run crashes and her arrest for second offense OWI on Thursday, Madison police reported.
Officers were dispatched to the VA Hospital, 2500 Overlook Terrace, about 6 p.m. Thursday after multiple callers reported a woman driving erratically, at one point going against traffic, and involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
There were no injuries, Fryer said.
The driver, Emily D. Copeland, 30, was arrested for second-offense OWI, Fryer said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
