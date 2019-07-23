Madison police are investigating the theft of a dozen guns from a North Side home, the theft discovered by the homeowner's son.
The theft was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday at a residence on North Sherman Avenue.
The homeowner was out of town so the son went to the home on Monday to check on things and to take out the trash.
"He discovered it had been burglarized, with gun cases targeted by an intruder," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The homeowner could not be reached by police, and the number of guns stolen was the best estimate the son could give.
No suspects were identified.