Downtown Madison curfew starting at 9:30 p.m. covers much of Isthmus

A curfew will begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on part of the Isthmus, lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, following an order late Saturday night by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be banned during the curfew for the following locations: 600 N. Park St. to 900 S. Park St.; 1200 W. Lakeside St. to 300 E. Lakeside St.; the Lake Monona shoreline east to the Yahara River; the Yahara River north to Lake Mendota; and the Lake Mendota shoreline west to 600 N. Park St.
The curfew does not apply to individuals traveling to residences or businesses, Rhodes-Conway said in the proclamation of emergency.
She issued the order late Saturday after a riot erupted Downtown Saturday evening following a protest against the death of a black man in Minneapolis in police custody.
Some people massing on State Street smashed the windows of multiple businesses, looted, torched a police cruiser, overturned large concrete planters and threw water bottles and rocks at police.
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Demonstrators talking to a police officer on State Street near the Capitol Square. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Police on State Street and N. Fairchild Dr. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Photographing the police on State Street. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Protests on State Street near the Capitol Square. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
State Street near the Capitol Square. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison police monitor East Towne Mall in the early morning Sunday after protesters had shattered the glass of the food court entrance.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Protesters shattered the front door of the Best Buy at 2452 E. Springs Drive in the early morning Sunday.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
An improvised medical station near the Veterans Museum on the squarer. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison police use tear gas as protests on State Street and Capitol Square in response to the death of George Floyd turn violent Saturday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison police fire off tear gas to disperse protesters on the 100 block of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison police fire off tear gas to disperse protesters on the 100 block of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison police and protesters stand off at the top of State Street Saturday.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Sierrena Taylor, 22, is sprayed with milk after getting hit by tear gas that Madison police threw into a crowd of protesters on the 100 block of State Street Saturday.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
People tend to a man who was injured when a fight broke out after some looters broke into a State Street store and others tried to stop them.
CHRIS RICKERT, STATE JOURNAL
Rioters smash in the window of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art gift store, which was subsequently looted.
CHRIS RICKERT, STATE JOURNAL
Police line up to keep protesters off of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
A protester stands off with a police officer on State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Yelling, "hands up, don't shoot," protesters stand off with police at the top of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Protesters stand off with police at the top of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Police block protesters from entering the 100 block of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Patrons at Vintage restaurant on East Washington Avenue watch the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
A protestor stands in front a Madison Police officer at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis -- For the State Journal
Marchers make their way up State Street to the Capitol at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on the Capitol Square at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Marchers pass the Madison Police department at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Sharon Irwin, Tony Robinson’s grandmother, talks to the crowd at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Jordan King of Verona talks to the crowd at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on the Capitol Square at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on the Capitol Square at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on East Washington at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on East Washington at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on East Washington Avenue at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Thousands march on East Washington Avenue at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
