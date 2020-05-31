You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Downtown Madison curfew starting at 9:30 p.m. covers much of Isthmus
0 comments
alert top story

Downtown Madison curfew starting at 9:30 p.m. covers much of Isthmus

{{featured_button_text}}
2020-05-30-Protest 32-05312020173421
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Watch now: Protesters and police clash in downtown Madison

A curfew will begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on part of the Isthmus, lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, following an order late Saturday night by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be banned during the curfew for the following locations: 600 N. Park St. to 900 S. Park St.; 1200 W. Lakeside St. to 300 E. Lakeside St.; the Lake Monona shoreline east to the Yahara River; the Yahara River north to Lake Mendota; and the Lake Mendota shoreline west to 600 N. Park St.

The curfew does not apply to individuals traveling to residences or businesses, Rhodes-Conway said in the proclamation of emergency.

She issued the order late Saturday after a riot erupted Downtown Saturday evening following a protest against the death of a black man in Minneapolis in police custody.

Some people massing on State Street smashed the windows of multiple businesses, looted, torched a police cruiser, overturned large concrete planters and threw water bottles and rocks at police.

Photos: Madison protest of Minneapolis man's death turns destructive

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics