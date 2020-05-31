Downtown Madison curfew starting at 9:30 p.m. covers much of Isthmus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A curfew will begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on part of the Isthmus, lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, following an order late Saturday night by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be banned during the curfew for the following locations: 600 N. Park St. to 900 S. Park St.; 1200 W. Lakeside St. to 300 E. Lakeside St.; the Lake Monona shoreline east to the Yahara River; the Yahara River north to Lake Mendota; and the Lake Mendota shoreline west to 600 N. Park St.

The curfew does not apply to individuals traveling to residences or businesses, Rhodes-Conway said in the proclamation of emergency.

She issued the order late Saturday after a riot erupted Downtown Saturday evening following a protest against the death of a black man in Minneapolis in police custody.

Some people massing on State Street smashed the windows of multiple businesses, looted, torched a police cruiser, overturned large concrete planters and threw water bottles and rocks at police.

