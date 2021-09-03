Downtown grocery store hit by armed robber

A robbery at a grocery store on Park Street prompted UW-Madison Police to tell people to avoid the area Friday afternoon.
A male wearing all black robbed the grocer on 301 South Park St., police said on social media. People were advised to avoid the area for about 45 minutes until police said there was no further threat to the campus at 3:21 p.m.
WiscAlert-Police are investigating a robbery at 301 South Park Street. Male subject wearing all black last seen heading north. Avoid the area— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) September 3, 2021
Madison police said they would release further details about the robbery later.
The incident comes after a armed robbery on Thursday at a Southwest Side gas station.