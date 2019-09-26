A Downtown burglar was caught after being seen on surveillance video using a credit card he had stolen, Madison police reported.
The burglary happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 14 at an apartment in the 400 block of West Dayton Street, with the 22-year-old victim reporting that his laptop, wallet and other items were stolen after an intruder entered through a kitchen window, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
One of the victim's credit cards was used shortly after the break-in at a convenience store, and a man was captured on surveillance video using the stolen credit card, DeSpain said.
Michael L. Hilton, 49, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, ID theft, and a parole violation.