Downtown attempted kidnapping brings 10-year prison sentence

A Madison man convicted in April of attempted kidnapping, for trying to snatch a woman from a Downtown alley in 2020 using a BB gun that looked like a real firearm, will spend 10 years in prison, a Dane County judge ordered Thursday.

Circuit Judge Julie Genovese said despite a continued assertion of innocence by Kavi T. Fix, 25, she is convinced Fix was the man who grabbed a woman in an alley between Mendota Court and Langdon Street on June 19, 2020, brandishing what appeared to be a gun, and tried to drag her away.

"Mr. Fix, I believe you did it," Genovese said. "The evidence was overwhelming you did it."

Fix said in court that he wants an opportunity to prove he can be a positive influence in the community.

"Each day I will work to be better than the day before," he said.

But Genovese said that after this incident, and after two prior sexual assault convictions, the risk to the public posed by Fix is still too great.

"This sentence is primarily designed to protect the public," Genovese said.

In addition to the 10-year sentence for attempted kidnapping, Genovese sentenced Fix to a concurrent three years in prison for false imprisonment. Fix will serve an additional 30 days for disorderly conduct, for a separate incident the same night as the attack in the alley.

The sentences will be followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

At the end of his trial in April, the jury acquitted Fix of attempted second-degree sexual assault and strangulation.

Genovese said she did not allow prosecutors to tell the jury about Fix's two prior sexual assault convictions -- one for third-degree in 2015 and another for fourth-degree sexual assault in 2014 -- because the circumstances of those cases were so different from the 2020 case that allowing them would have been unfairly prejudicial.

He was still on probation for the 2015 incident when the 2020 attack happened.

But had she let them in, Genovese said, "I think the jury would have found your motivation was to commit sexual assaults" and convicted him of the attempted sexual assault charge he had faced.

Assistant District Attorney John Rice, who asked that Fix serve 15 years in prison, argued that sexual assault was the only possible motivation for the attack, but state Assistant Public Defender Catherine Dorl said that possibility should not be considered in sentencing Fix.

"We shouldn't sentence him for what we think might have happened," she said.

Dorl argued for sentences that would have sent Fix to prison for two years, then kept him under state Department of Corrections supervision for another seven years. She said he did remarkably well while free under pretrial supervision and has tremendous support from his family and others.

Prosecutors said that before the attack, Fix's movements Downtown, by car and on foot, which were documented using city street cameras, along with text messages he sent to different women that night, showed he was looking for a woman.

During an incident at a Downtown parking ramp the same night, he tried to kiss a woman he did not know.

After the attack, Fix's car was seen on video speeding from the area where the attack occurred before it crashed at South Bassett and West Wilson streets. The realistic-looking BB gun, with its orange tip blacked out, was found in some bushes nearby.

The woman who was attacked and a friend who was with her were not in court Thursday, but Genovese said the terror they described as they testified and was conveyed during a 911 call "was really impactful."