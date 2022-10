Downtown area crime spree features strangers asking to use cell phones, Madison police say

A recent Downtown area crime spree features strangers asking to use cell phones, Madison police reported.

People are being approached on the street by strangers who use their phone, telling them they want to show them something on social media or music sharing apps, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

They then steal money from financial apps on the phones or steal the phones, Lisko said.

Police say that you shouldn’t let anyone you don't know and trust use your phone, shouldn’t unlock your phone at the request of a stranger, or show your phone to them. If you want to help someone who asks to use your phone, tell them you will make the call for them, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incidents contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.