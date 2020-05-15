You are the owner of this article.
Downtown apartment resident accidentally fired shot into adjacent unit, Madison police say

A Downtown apartment resident was arrested after accidentally firing a shot into an adjacent unit on Thursday, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Wilson Street about 4:45 p.m. on reports of a shot being fired into an apartment, Sgt. Richard Wipperfurth said in a statement.

Arriving officers established a perimeter and entered the apartment building, where they contacted the person who initially reported the shot. Officers then located the resident who was responsible for firing the shot, took possession of the firearm and learned the round was accidentally fired while the resident was manipulating the firearm, Wipperfurth said.

No injuries were reported and the shooter, whose identity was not provided, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail, Wipperfurth said.

