Downed power lines likely cause house fire in Beloit, authorities say

As severe winds ripped through the area Thursday, downed power lines likely caused a house fire that displaced a family in Beloit, authorities said. 

The Beloit Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street around 12:10 p.m., the department said. 

Emergency crews were originally in the area for the downed wires, but residents who had just evacuated from their home reported that there was smoke coming from their basement, the Fire Department said. 

The Fire Department said the cause of the fire appears to be connected to the downed power lines. 

The fire caused about $15,000 in damage, the department said. The Red Cross is assisting the family while they're displaced. 

The downed power lines also closed Highway 81 in both directions between Prairie Avenue and Hinsdale Avenue for a few hours while crews made the area safe, according to the state Department of Transportation. 

Beloit was under a wind advisory Thursday afternoon until 7 p.m. because of a 30 mph westerly wind with potential gusts as high as 55 mph. 

