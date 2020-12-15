Double homicide defendant, former Badger Marcus Randle El charged with beating woman with bat

JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player charged with murdering two women in Janesville in February faces new charges accusing him of beating another woman with a baseball bat over a dispute about money last year.
About 10 months after the two women were found shot and barely alive along Midvale Drive, Marcus Randle El made his initial Rock County Court appearance Monday, but the matter had to be postponed until Thursday.
Randle El briefly appeared over video on the two first-degree intentional homicide charges he faces in the Feb. 10 slayings of Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory.
Because he had not had a chance to meet with his attorney, the initial appearance was postponed until 3 p.m. Thursday.
Randle El, 34, of Homewood, Illinois, also was charged last week in Rock County Court with aggravated battery intending great bodily harm and loan sharking, both with use of a dangerous weapon.
Janesville police on Sept. 28, 2019, spoke with a Janesville woman who had been beaten with a baseball bat, according to the new criminal complaint filed Dec. 8.
She said someone she knew as "L" had loaned her $185 for rent and now wanted $250 after adding interest, the complaint states.
After the two talked, "L" grabbed a black metal Louisville Slugger bat and struck her, according to the complaint. Injuries listed in the complaint include a "break in her forearm," a cut on her shins that required stitches and bruises and swelling to her feet and knee.
People familiar with the beating were watching news about the killings on TV when one of them said, "That's the guy that beat the girl with a baseball bat," according to the complaint. They passed the information on to Janesville police, who confirmed the identity with the woman.
On Monday, inmates had to take turns sharing a device to make their virtual appearances from the jail, and at times they had their masks off or down under their noses. This comes as the jail is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected dozens of inmates, according to numbers last updated Friday.
Randle El had been serving a prison sentence in Illinois, but he was recently brought to Rock County to face charges here. Other charges include operating a vehicle without consent and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area
Father charged with reckless homicide in death of infant son; mother charged with neglect
Man whose arrest sparked protest pleads guilty to misdemeanors, receives no additional jail
Beloit police arrest a suspect in connection with Monday morning shooting homicide
Officer wakes up owner after Lexus spotted going 120 mph on Beltline, Madison police say
Sun Prairie police refer criminal charges for minors involved in shooting with stolen gun
Man charged for racist graffiti pleads guilty to other charges, awaits mental commitment
2 more Wisconsin prisoners die of COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 16
Sun Prairie police investigating car vs. car shooting believed to be targeted
Damage at museum store at Overture Center prompts more charges against man
Latest theft makes 83 cases this year of firearms stolen from parked vehicles in Madison, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.