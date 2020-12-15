Double homicide defendant, former Badger Marcus Randle El charged with beating woman with bat

JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player charged with murdering two women in Janesville in February faces new charges accusing him of beating another woman with a baseball bat over a dispute about money last year.

About 10 months after the two women were found shot and barely alive along Midvale Drive, Marcus Randle El made his initial Rock County Court appearance Monday, but the matter had to be postponed until Thursday.

Randle El briefly appeared over video on the two first-degree intentional homicide charges he faces in the Feb. 10 slayings of Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory.

Because he had not had a chance to meet with his attorney, the initial appearance was postponed until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Randle El, 34, of Homewood, Illinois, also was charged last week in Rock County Court with aggravated battery intending great bodily harm and loan sharking, both with use of a dangerous weapon.

Janesville police on Sept. 28, 2019, spoke with a Janesville woman who had been beaten with a baseball bat, according to the new criminal complaint filed Dec. 8.

She said someone she knew as "L" had loaned her $185 for rent and now wanted $250 after adding interest, the complaint states.