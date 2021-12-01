 Skip to main content
Doors were unlocked in 3 burglaries, Dodge County authorities say
Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Contributed

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to lock their doors after three burglaries in which no forced entry was found, indicating doors were unlocked.

The burglaries occurred recently in the town of Clyman on Highway DJ, in the town of Hustisford on Hillcrest Road, and in the town of Oak Grove on Highway 33, with detectives working to see if the burglaries are connected, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

All three burglaries involved the theft of small safes or cash being taken, Schmidt said.

A mid-2000s white or light-colored Chevrolet Impala is a vehicle of interest and a younger, white male with facial hair and 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 is a person of interest from one of the burglaries, Schmidt said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on any of the burglaries to contact Detective Michael Willmann at mwillmann@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-3726.

In addition to locking doors, the Sheriff’s Office reminded people to watch for any suspicious activity, document the license plates and unique details of suspicious vehicles, check security cameras, and note anyone who comes to a residence unsolicited as they may be checking to see if anyone is home.

