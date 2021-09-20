Door shot out at West Side business Sunday night

Madison police responded to a burglary alarm Sunday night to find the front glass door of Tech Heroes, a business on the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, shot out.
At around 10:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the building and found the door damaged and a shell casing in the lot. A small amount of money was stolen from the business, according to a release from Sgt. Ryan Gibson.
A K9 unit tracked the scene but no suspect was found, and the suspect remains at large, Gibson said. The business was closed at the time of the burglary.
