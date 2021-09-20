 Skip to main content
Door shot out at West Side business Sunday night, Madison police say
Door shot out at West Side business Sunday night, Madison police say

Crime scene tape (copy)
KAT WILCOX, PEXELS

Madison police responded to a burglary alarm Sunday night to find the front glass door of Tech Heroes, a business on the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, shot out.

At around 10:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the building and found the door damaged and a shell casing in the lot. A small amount of money was stolen from the business, according to a release from Sgt. Ryan Gibson.

A K9 unit tracked the scene but no suspect was found, and the suspect remains at large, Gibson said. The business was closed at the time of the burglary. 

