Late night partiers cost a Near West Side residence a couple of laptops and a backpack early Saturday morning.
The burglary was reported on Monday but it happened sometime in the early morning on Saturday in an apartment in the 10 block of South Orchard Street, Madison police said.
The 21-year-old man reporting the crime told police his roommates failed to lock up.
"They had too much to drink and left the front door wide open when they came home from a night out," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
No description of a suspect was given.
Also early Saturday morning, residents of an apartment a couple of blocks away reported their residence had been entered by a burglar using a sliding glass door, with laptop computers taken in that burglary.
