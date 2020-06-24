'Don't drive into people': Clashes between Madison protesters, drivers result in injuries

Brooks said some drivers need to rethink how they respond to protesters when they are marching through city streets.

He said the reason protesters block traffic is to "keep as many people safe as possible" while protesters take to the streets to fight for Black lives. He says motorists should be respectful when protesters ask them to go another way.

"Stay calm. Don't drive into people," Brooks said. "That is never OK."

Protesters were urging drivers and passengers to come join them, or at least show signs of support for the movement. One elderly man raised his first in solidarity with protesters from the inside of his car.

But other interactions were not as calm.

On East Washington Avenue, one man yelled out his window, arguing with protesters as they yelled back.

On Blair Street around 7:45 p.m., protesters used a loudspeaker to talk at a woman in a car. They shook her vehicle, put a flag over her front windshield, and poured water and beer over the front of her car.