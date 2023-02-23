“Don’t be afraid,” an intruder said before a man and his son pushed him out of their North Side house on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, the man was working in the basement of his home in the 500 block of Troy Drive when he heard a voice say "don't be afraid," police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man ran upstairs to alert his son and the intruder also went upstairs, and the man and his son were able to push the stranger outside before help arrived, Fryer said.

The intruder was fixing his shoes with when officers arrived, and the man made a variety of excuses why he was inside the home, Fryer said.

The intruder, Seth S. Smith, 47, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.

