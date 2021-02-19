Domestic threat to kill leads to pursuit, arrest of felon, Janesville police say

A report of a man threatening to kill a woman led to a vehicle and then foot pursuit that ended in the arrest of a felon who was out on bail, Janesville police reported.

Officers on Thursday were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Washington Street on a report of a man threatening to kill a woman. The suspect was identified as Ladale Johnson, 34, who police knew to have a history of gun-related incidents and had active felony warrants from a previous assault of the woman, Sgt. Jimmy Holford said in a report.

Johnson was on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and various drug charges, and was out on a signature bond for a fourth offense of OWI, Holford said.

When he arrived, officer Ryan Jaremko saw Johnson fleeing in a vehicle, starting a pursuit that went down Highway 51 to Beloit. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and town of Beloit Police Departments both unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle using tire deflation devices, Holford said.

As the pursuit continued into Beloit, a Rock County deputy took over the pursuit until Beloit police were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices that caused the vehicle to slow dramatically, Holford said.