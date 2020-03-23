DOJ, U.S. Attorney urge people to report suspected COVID-19 fraud schemes

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Scott C. Blader, U.S. attorney of the Western District of Wisconsin, said his office will work with federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate all claims.

"Those who take advantage of this crisis to engage in fraud schemes will be held accountable for preying on our communities," he said.

All U.S. attorneys will be prioritizing the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus schemes, a move directed by Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma was appointed as the Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator for the Western District of Wisconsin to serve as legal counsel on coronavirus cases and conduct outreach and awareness activities.

Examples of fraud schemes include: