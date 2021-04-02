 Skip to main content
DOJ releases name of Madison police officer involved in homeless shelter shooting investigation
The state Department of Justice released Friday the name of the Madison police officer involved in the department's investigation into the shooting at a homeless shelter on March 22.

Madison police were responding to a medical issue outside the homeless shelter at 200 N. First St. at 7:24 p.m. when gunshots were heard inside the shelter. Morgan Youngquist, who has one year of service with Madison police, used his gun after officers entered the building and were confronted by an armed person, the state DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation said. 

Morgan Youngquist

Youngquist

Officers then found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound before officers had entered the building. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the ongoing investigation into Youngquist's use of his gun, and all involved parties are fully cooperating.  Madison police, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory are assisting in the investigation. 

Shooting at homeless shelter tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

