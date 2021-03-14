DOJ investigating after body found in Crawfish River in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after a man's body was found in the Crawfish River Saturday morning.

On Friday morning, the Columbus Police Department responded to a domestic incident at a home in Columbus, Wisconsin, DOJ said. Arriving officers saw a man running from the scene, but lost sight of him.

Columbus police, along with the Columbia and Dodge County Sheriff's Offices, conducted a search of the area Friday into the following morning, but did not find the man.

Authorities believe the man later found in the river was the same man who ran away from the home. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is being led by DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation.

