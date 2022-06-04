DOJ identifies gunman who killed retired Juneau County judge

The man who gunned down a retired Juneau County judge in his home Friday morning has been identified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, shot and killed John Roemer, 68, after entering the judge's home in the town of Lisbon around 6:30 a.m., the DOJ said in a statement.

Law enforcement tried to negotiate with Uhde before entering the residence around 10:15 a.m. and finding Roemer dead and Uhde in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Uhde was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, the DOJ said.

The 56-year-old has faced a number of criminal convictions over the years.

In 2005, Uhde was convicted in Adams County Circuit Court of burglary while armed and other weapons offenses, including possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle.

Roemer, the judge in that case, sentenced Uhde to six years in prison and nine years of extended supervision.

Uhde has subsequent convictions for escape/criminal arrest, fleeing an officer, driving a stolen vehicle and obstructing police.

His 2005 conviction came at the end of a lengthy series of court fights in the case, which began with an incident in August 2001. After pleading no contest in 2002, Uhde pursued an appeal and succeeded in withdrawing his plea, according to online court records.

Roemer reset his cash bail at $15,000, later reduced to $10,000. After his attorney withdrew from the case, Uhde appears to have represented himself, was convicted again and appealed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.