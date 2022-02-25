DOJ finds drugs, guns, ammunition, $300,000 during drug trafficking raid

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it arrested one man Thursday and is seeking another after finding drugs, firearms and $300,000 in cash at two addresses in Beloit.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation and local law enforcement searched 1849 Fayette Avenue and 1950 Fairview Drive simultaneously shortly after noon, the DOJ said. The Rock County Sheriff's Office, which assisted, said the Division of Criminal Investigation secured the search warrant.

Law enforcement found what they suspect to be 1 kilogram of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, three handguns, magazines, ammunition, other drug paraphernalia and $300,000, the DOJ said.

Marctonio Barnes, 39, of Beloit, was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on two tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the DOJ said.

Another suspect, Marcus Payton, 35, of Beloit, fled the scene during one of the searches. The DOJ is now seeking him.

The DOJ said charges against Barnes and Payton will be referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office so they can be prosecuted.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Janesville Police Department, Beloit Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted with the investigation.

