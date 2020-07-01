Dog used by police to bite woman during arrest was excessive, lawsuit alleges

The lawsuit states Walker asked to be allowed to get her phone from her purse, but town of Madison Sgt. James Brown became “increasingly agitated,” yelling that she needed to walk toward the officers and threatening to send his police dog at her.

As Walker continued to ask for her phone, the lawsuit states, Brown suddenly gave the dog the order to “kill him.” The dog, Tonto, bit Walker’s right thigh and pulled at it, while Brown shouted at Walker, “Show me your (expletive) hands.”

Walker was trying to use her hands to protect herself from Tonto, who only released his grip from Walker after Brown pulled him off of her, according to the lawsuit.

The criminal complaint alleged Walker had begun to move toward her purse and was told to stop but did not, and that’s when the dog was used.

After being taken to a hospital, another Monona officer told Walker she was bitten by Tonto and arrested because she was “a brat” and “because you chose to have a bad attitude and not do what you were told to do, now you got bit by a dog and you’re going to jail,” according to the lawsuit.

Walker was charged with obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. She eventually pleaded no contest to a non-criminal county ordinance violation and paid a fine.