Dog stolen, teens arrested during burglary of home in Janesville, police say

Three teenage boys were arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly breaking into a Janesville home and fleeing police on foot while a fourth burglar got away in a stolen vehicle with a stolen dog, police said.

A homeowner, who was not home at the time, called police around 4 a.m. to report that they could see their house being burglarized on video cameras, the Janesville Police Department said.

Officers arrived to the home in the 1300 block of Elida Street to find the three teenage boys fleeing out a back door. The fourth burglar fled the scene in a car that was in the driveway, police said.

The three who fled on foot were captured and taken to the Youth Services Center, police said. The three boys — ages 13, 15 and 16, all from Beloit — were arrested on tentative charges of burglary, theft, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as a passenger and resisting.

Two of the teenagers are also accused of a probation violation, and one is suspected of possessing THC, police said. Janesville police did not say which boys faced those charges. Their names were not released.

Meanwhile, officers found the vehicle that the fourth burglar fled in shortly after the burglary, police said. Officers pursued the driver into the city of Beloit, but ended the pursuit shortly after for public safety reasons.

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned in Beloit with a dog outside of car. The dog was stolen from the Elida Street home, police said.

Police determined that the vehicle had been stolen from a different home. That residence was in the 400 block of Cornelia Street in Janesville, police said.

Officers found a second stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Elida near the original home. Police did not say where that car had been stolen from.

The Janesville Police Department and Beloit Police Department are seeking to identify the driver of the stolen vehicle. That person will likely face similar charges to the teenagers, as well as dognapping and felony fleeing, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.