 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog killed by Near West Side apartment fire, authorities say
alert top story

Dog killed by Near West Side apartment fire, authorities say

Fire truck file photo stock (copy)
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

A dog was killed in an apartment fire on the Near West Side Friday morning, the Madison Fire Department said. 

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

The canine died after fire crews responded to smoke and fire at the top of a three-story building on the 2900 block of Monroe street around 6:30 a.m., said in a statement Scott Strassburg, an inspector for the fire department. After firefighters forced the apartment's door open and put out the flames, they found the injured dog during a search. 

The dog was given oxygen and Madison police took the dog to an emergency vet clinic on the West Side but the dog later perished. The breed of the dog is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, Strassburg said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics