Dog killed by Near West Side apartment fire, authorities say

A dog was killed in an apartment fire on the Near West Side Friday morning, the Madison Fire Department said.
The canine died after fire crews responded to smoke and fire at the top of a three-story building on the 2900 block of Monroe street around 6:30 a.m., said in a statement Scott Strassburg, an inspector for the fire department. After firefighters forced the apartment's door open and put out the flames, they found the injured dog during a search.
The dog was given oxygen and Madison police took the dog to an emergency vet clinic on the West Side but the dog later perished. The breed of the dog is unknown.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, Strassburg said.