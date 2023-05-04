A 37-year-old Dodgeville man is dead after his motorcycle struck a deer on a highway exit ramp near Mineral Point early Thursday, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said.
Tylor Wilson was on the southbound exit ramp from Highway 23-151 when he struck the animal just before 4 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is the county's third fatal motor vehicle crash this year, the Sheriff's Office said.
