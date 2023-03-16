A Dodgeville man died in a crash into a bridge pillar on Wednesday morning, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported a crash on Brennan Road at Highway 151 in the town of Dodgeville, Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.

First responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a cement bridge pillar and the initial investigation determined that Derrick R. Lee, 38, was eastbound at high speed when he veered off the road and struck a pillar, Peterson said.

Lee, who was alone in the vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iowa County Coroner's Office, Peterson said.

The fatal crash is the first in Iowa County in 2023.

