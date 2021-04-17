Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in Watertown

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city of Watertown early Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office was asked to assist Watertown police with the deaths of a 52-year-old man and 16-year-old boy at 909 Country Lane in Watertown at around 3:40 a.m., Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said. Evidence at the scene indicates the deaths were most likely the result of a murder-suicide by the 52-year-old man.

No other individuals are believed to be involved.

Schmidt said residents of the area should be "confident" that there is no active threat to the community.

Names of the deceased were not immediately available pending notification of family members. The investigation is ongoing.

The state Department of Justice's Crime Scene Unit and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.

