Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in Watertown

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city of Watertown early Saturday morning.
The Sheriff's Office was asked to assist Watertown police with the deaths of a 52-year-old man and 16-year-old boy at 909 Country Lane in Watertown at around 3:40 a.m., Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said. Evidence at the scene indicates the deaths were most likely the result of a murder-suicide by the 52-year-old man.
No other individuals are believed to be involved.
Schmidt said residents of the area should be "confident" that there is no active threat to the community.
Names of the deceased were not immediately available pending notification of family members. The investigation is ongoing.
The state Department of Justice's Crime Scene Unit and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.
Local views of the pandemic's beginnings
Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Dodge County and the surrounding area last spring.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
The spring election took place Tuesday in Wisconsin. Safety precautions were set in place at local polling centers to protect voters and volun…
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.