Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in bank robbery

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery that happened Wednesday. 

Alan Schade, 43, of Columbus, is suspected of committing the robbery, but has not yet been charged with anything, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the an alarm from the Horicon Bank around 3:20 p.m. in the small community of Neosho, a village about 45 miles east of Madison.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to confirm that a robbery occurred, but provided little additional information on what happened. No one was injured and no weapons were displayed.

"When incidents like this occur we are not able to always release details of the criminal activity that occurred," the Sheriff's Office said. 

Schade is also suspected of being involved in a robbery in Jefferson County, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation. 

